14 days ago
BRIEF-Willbros Group announces CFO transition
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Willbros Group announces CFO transition

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Willbros Group Inc

* Willbros announces CFO transition

* Willbros Group Inc - ‍Van A. Welch, chief financial officer & chief accounting officer, has informed co of his intention to resign from his position​

* Willbros Group Inc - Welch has accepted a similar position with a company in a different industry, agreed to assist co during this transition period

* Willbros Group Inc - ‍Welch has agreed to assist company during this transition period as it initiates a search process to fill this role​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

