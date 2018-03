March 28 (Reuters) - Willbros Group Inc:

* WILLBROS GROUP SAYS UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY PRIMORIS FEE OF $4.3 MILLION - SEC FILING

* WILLBROS GROUP - UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER AGREEMENT IN CERTAIN OTHER CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY PRIMORIS TERMINATION FEE OF $8.0 MILLION