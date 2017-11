Nov 8 (Reuters) - Willbros Group Inc:

* Willbros reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.52 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $750 million to $825 million

* Q3 revenue $240.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $850 million to $900 million

* Willbros Group Inc - ‍at September 30, 2017, company reported total backlog of $741.3 million, a decrease of $67.3 million from June 30, 2017 balance​