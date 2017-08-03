FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Willdan acquires data analytics firm Integral Analytics
August 3, 2017 / 8:31 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Willdan acquires data analytics firm Integral Analytics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Willdan Group Inc

* Willdan acquires data analytics firm Integral Analytics

* Willdan Group Inc - ‍expects that IA acquisition will not affect company’s 2017 revenue or earnings per share forecast​

* Willdan Group Inc - ‍in 2018, Willdan expects that acquisition will add approximately $10 million in revenue​

* Willdan Group Inc - ‍in 2018, Willdan expects that acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share by approximately 12 cents​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

