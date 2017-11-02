FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Willdan Group posts Q3 earnings per share $0.31
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 9:42 PM / in 37 minutes

BRIEF-Willdan Group posts Q3 earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Willdan Group Inc

* Willdan Group reports increased revenues and earnings for third quarter 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Willdan Group Inc - qtrly ‍total contract revenue of $69.0 million, an increase of 18 pct over prior year​

* Willdan Group Inc - sees 2017 ‍diluted earnings per share of $1.12 - $1.18​

* Willdan Group Inc - sees FY 2017 total contract revenue $255 million to $265 mln‍​

* Willdan Group Inc - ‍over long-term, continues to target both organic and acquisitive revenue growth of greater than 10 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
