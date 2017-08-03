BRIEF-Willdan Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.36

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Willdan Group Inc-

* Willdan Group reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Willdan Group Inc - qtrly ‍total contract revenue of $71.8 million, an increase of 22% over prior year​

* Willdan Group Inc - for fiscal year 2017 ‍targets total contract revenue of $250 - $260 million​

* Willdan Group Inc - ‍for fiscal year 2017 targets diluted earnings per share of $1.08 - $1.21​

* Willdan Group Inc - ‍over long-term, willdan continues to target both organic and acquisitive revenue growth of greater than 10%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: