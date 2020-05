May 4 (Reuters) - William Ackman:

* WILLIAM ACKMAN REPORTS 9.6% STAKE IN RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AS OF APRIL 22 - SEC FILING

* WILLIAM ACKMAN SAYS BELIEVES RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL’S COMMON STOCK IS UNDERVALUED

* WILLIAM ACKMAN - INTENDS TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH RESTAURANT BRANDS, MANAGEMENT, BOARD, OTHER STOCKHOLDERS, INTERESTED PARTIES MAY RELATE TO BUSINESS, MANAGEMENT, OPERATIONS