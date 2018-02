BRIEF-William Demant Holding H2 EBIT At DKK 1.28 Billion

Feb 22 (Reuters) - William Demant:

* REG-WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING A/S: ANNUAL REPORT 2017

* ‍ORGANIC GROWTH OF 9% IN GROUP REVENUE​

* ‍HEARING AID WHOLESALE GENERATED ORGANIC GROWTH OF 11%​

* ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR 2017 TOTALLED DKK 13,189 MILLION, MATCHING A GROWTH RATE OF 10%​

* ‍SAYS ALL THREE BUSINESS ACTIVITIES GAINED MARKET SHARE IN 2017​

* ‍IN 2018, WE ARE GUIDING FOR AN OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) OF DKK 2,550-2,850 MILLION BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF DKK 150 MILLION​

* ‍ORGANIC GROWTH RATES OF 8% IN HEARING DEVICES, 28% IN HEARING IMPLANTS AND 11% IN DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS​

* ‍IN 2018 EXPECT TO BUY BACK SHARES WORTH DKK 1.5-2.0 BILLION​

* H2 REVENUE DKK 6.68‍​ BILLION (REUTERS DKK EUR 6.54 BILLION)

* H2 EBIT DKK 1.28 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 1.21 BILLION)