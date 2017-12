Dec 20 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc:

* WILLIAM HILL APPOINTS CHAIRMAN DESIGNATE​

* ‍ROGER DEVLIN WILL JOIN BOARD AS CHAIRMAN DESIGNATE ON 1 FEBRUARY

‍ROGER DEVLIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN ON 2 APRIL 2018 WHEN GARETH DAVIS WILL STAND DOWN​