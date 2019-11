BRIEF-William Hill Says On Track To Meet Full Year Expectations

Nov 21 (Reuters) - William Hill PLC:

* WILLIAM HILL PLC - TRADING STATEMENT

* WILLIAM HILL PLC - TRADING IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* WILLIAM HILL PLC - CONFIRM WE REMAIN ON TRACK TO MEET OUR FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS

* WILLIAM HILL PLC - RETAIL LIKE-FOR-LIKE NET REVENUE FELL 16% SINCE HALF YEAR

* WILLIAM HILL PLC - NET REVENUE UP 1% YTD

* WILLIAM HILL PLC - INTEGRATION OF MR GREEN IS WELL UNDERWAY AND TRANSACTION HAS PERFORMED IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* WILLIAM HILL -IN YTD, REGULATORY HEADWINDS IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS FROM CLOSURE OF SWITZERLAND, OTHER EUROPE MARKETS SAW PAYMENT METHODS DISRUPTION

* WILLIAM HILL - EXPECT INTERNATIONAL ONLINE BUSINESS TO BENEFIT FROM MANY PRODUCT IMPROVEMENTS THAT WILL BE DELIVERED OVER COMING QUARTERS