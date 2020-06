BRIEF-William Hill Says Total Net Revenue Growth YOY For 23 Weeks To 9 June Down 32%

June 16 (Reuters) - William Hill PLC:

* WILLIAM HILL - EXPECT TRADING BACKDROP TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN

* WILLIAM HILL - EXPECT MATERIAL REFUND OF VAT WHICH HAD BEEN INCORRECTLY APPLIED TO CERTAIN GAMING MACHINES TO BE RECEIVED IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* WILLIAM HILL - WE HAVE REPAID OUTSTANDING £203M ON 2020 BOND

* WILLIAM HILL - HAVE UNRESTRICTED LIQUIDITY IN EXCESS OF £500M AND A LINE OF SIGHT TO GENERATING POSITIVE CASH FLOW FROM OUR OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF

* WILLIAM HILL - DURING SIX WEEKS TO 9 JUNE 2020, GROUP TOTAL NET REVENUE HAS IMPROVED

* WILLIAM HILL - TOTAL NET REVENUE GROWTH YOY FOR 23 WEEKS TO 9 JUNE DOWN 32%