BRIEF-William Hill Swings To Full-Year Loss

Feb 23 (Reuters) - WILLIAM HILL PLC:

* TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 6 PERCENT TO 13.2 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY NET REVENUE ‍1,711.1​ MILLION STG VERSUS 1,603 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED. OPERATING PROFIT ‍291.3​ MILLION STG VERSUS 261.5 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY LOSS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX ‍43.7​ MILLION STG VERSUS PROFIT OF 225.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY ‍US NET REVENUE UP 29% AND ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT UP 24 PCT, INVESTING IN READINESS FOR DECISION ON PASPA APPEAL DUE IN 2018​

* ‍AUSTRALIAN BUSINESS ACQUIRED IN 2013 UNDERGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW, TO CONCLUDE BY MID-2018​

* ‍"WE WILL INVEST IN MORE INNOVATION IN ONLINE AND OUR OMNI-CHANNEL PLATFORM... TO ENSURE WE CAN UNLOCK ITS FULL POTENTIAL AT RIGHT MOMENT"​