BRIEF-William Lyon Homes Q3 earnings per share ‍$0.71
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 11:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-William Lyon Homes Q3 earnings per share ‍$0.71

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - William Lyon Homes

* William Lyon Homes reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $490.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $485.7 million

* William Lyon Homes qtrly ‍home sales revenue of $490.3 million, up 43%​

* William Lyon Homes qtrly ‍new home deliveries of 851 homes, up 26%​

* William Lyon Homes qtrly ‍net new home orders of 774, up 19%​

* William Lyon Homes qtrly ‍dollar value of orders of $425.5 million, up 22%​

* William Lyon Homes qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.71​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $485.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
