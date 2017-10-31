BRIEF-William Lyon Homes Q3 earnings per share ‍$0.71

Oct 31 (Reuters) - William Lyon Homes
* William Lyon Homes reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 revenue $490.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $485.7 million
* William Lyon Homes qtrly home sales revenue of $490.3 million, up 43%
* William Lyon Homes qtrly new home deliveries of 851 homes, up 26%
* William Lyon Homes qtrly net new home orders of 774, up 19%
* William Lyon Homes qtrly dollar value of orders of $425.5 million, up 22%
* William Lyon Homes qtrly earnings per share $0.71
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $485.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S