BRIEF-Williams Grand Prix Holdings FY EBITDA Loss At GBP 13 Mln

May 29 (Reuters) - WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC :

* 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS, COMMENCEMENT OF STRATEGIC REVIEW AND FORMAL SALE PROCESS

* FY GROUP REVENUE DECLINED TO £160.2M IN 2019, FROM £176.5M IN 2018

* FY EBITDA DETERIORATED TO A LOSS OF GBP (13.0) MILLION COMPARED TO A PROFIT OF GBP 12.9 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2019 REFLECT RECENT DECLINE IN COMPETITIVENESS OF F1 OPERATION AND CONSEQUENT REDUCTION IN COMMERCIAL RIGHTS INCOME