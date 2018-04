April 20 (Reuters) - Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC:

* GROUP REVENUE BROADLY UNCHANGED IN 2017 AT £166.2M, COMPARED TO £167.4M IN 2016

* EBITDA FOR 2017 WAS £10.8M, COMPARED TO £15.5M IN 2016