April 23 (Reuters) - Williams Companies Inc:

* WILLIAMS PARTNERS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

* WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP - REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS

* WILLIAMS PARTNERS - NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PERCENT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: