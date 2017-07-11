FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2017 / 12:16 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Williams Partners expands pipeline capacity to serve Florida power generation market

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Williams Companies Inc-

* Williams Partners expands pipeline capacity to deliver natural gas to serve growing Florida power generation market

* Williams Partners Lp - ‍project was approved by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in February 2016​

* Williams Partners Lp says construction on second phase of project is expected to get underway in Q2 of 2019

* Williams Partners- design constructed in 3 phases, hillabee expansion project will add about 1,131,730 dt/d of pipeline capacity to transco system by 2021

* Williams-‍placed into service 1st phase of hillabee expansion project, expanding capacity of transco pipeline system in alabama by 818,410 dekatherms/day​

* Williams Partners - hillabee project's second phase is scheduled to be in service by q2 of 2020, third & final phase would be in service by q2 of 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

