Feb 26 (Reuters) - Williams Partners Lp:

* WILLIAMS PARTNERS - ‍PRICED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $800 MILLION OF 4.85 PERCENT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2048 AT PRICE OF 99.515 PERCENT OF PAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: