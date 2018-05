May 17 (Reuters) - Williams Companies Inc:

* WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP - UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MILLION

* WILLIAMS PARTNERS- ON TERMINATION OF DEAL IN SOME CONDITIONS, WMB MAY BE REQUIRED TO REIMBURSE CO FOR ITS DEAL EXPENSES IN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $10 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2IKSRSN)