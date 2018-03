March 8 (Reuters) - Williams Partners Lp:

* WILLIAMS PARTNERS’ TRANSCO PRICES PRIVATE DEBT ISSUANCE

* ‍TRANSCONTINENTAL GAS PIPE LINE - $400 MILLION IN SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028 WERE PRICED WITH 4.000 PERCENT COUPON & AT OFFERING PRICE OF 99.446 PERCENT OF PAR​

* ‍TRANSCONTINENTAL GAS PIPE LINE - $600 MILLION SENIOR NOTES DUE 2048 WERE PRICED WITH 4.60 PERCENT COUPON AND AT OFFERING PRICE OF 99.276 PERCENT OF PAR​