March 15 (Reuters) - Willscot Corp:

* WILLIAMS SCOTSMAN ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 16.8 PERCENT TO $120.4 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ‍TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $560 MILLION AND $600 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $165 MILLION AND $175 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 ‍NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS RENTAL UNIT SALES BETWEEN $70 MILLION AND $100 MILLION​

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS WAS $125.4 MILLION