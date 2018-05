May 3 (Reuters) - WillScot Corp:

* WILLIAMS SCOTSMAN ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 35.8 PERCENT TO $134.8 MILLION

* MANAGEMENT REAFFIRMED COMPANY’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.08