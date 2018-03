March 14 (Reuters) - Williams-Sonoma Inc:

* WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. ANNOUNCES A 10% DIVIDEND INCREASE AND A STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500 MILLION

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED AMOUNT AVAILABLE FOR REPURCHASES UNDER ITS EXISTING STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $500 MILLION​

* INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT TO $0.43PER SHARE