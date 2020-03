March 18 (Reuters) - Williams-Sonoma Inc:

* WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. ANNOUNCES STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.13

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.10

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.05 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE UP TO 7.6%

* IN LIGHT OF RECENT PROLIFERATION OF CORONAVIRUS, CO TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING PROVISION OF FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* QTRLY NET REVENUES $1.84 BILLION VERSUS 1.84 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.05, REVENUE VIEW $1.82 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA