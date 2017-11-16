FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma announces Q3 earnings per share $0.84
Sections
Featured
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Zimbabwe
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
Business
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2017 / 11:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma announces Q3 earnings per share $0.84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Williams-sonoma Inc:

* Q3 earnings per share $0.84

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.84 excluding items

* Q3 revenue $1.299 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.29 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍raises full-year revenue guidance​

* Sees FY 2017 ‍total net revenues $5,225 million - $5,290​ million

* Says ‍comparable brand revenue in Q3 17 grew 3.3% compared to a decline of 0.4% in q3 16​

* Sees FY 2017 ‍non-GAAP diluted EPS $3.45 - $3.60​

* Says ‍merchandise inventories at end of Q3 17 increased 10.6% to $1.177 billion from $1.064 billion at end of Q3 16​

* Says E-commerce net revenues in q3 2017 increased 6.4% to $690 million from $649 million in q3 2016​

* Says ‍retail net revenues in Q3 2017 increased 2.1% to $609 million from $597 million in Q3 2016​

* FY earnings per share view $3.59, revenue view $5.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.