March 17 (Reuters) - Williams-Sonoma Inc:

* WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY STORE CLOSURESACROSS ITS PORTFOLIO OF BRANDS

* WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC - TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ALL U.S. AND CANADA STORES, EFFECTIVE 6PM LOCAL TIME, MARCH 17, WITH A PLAN TO REOPEN ON APRIL 2, 2020