BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Announces Q4 Gaap Earnings Per Share $1.13

March 14 (Reuters) - Williams-Sonoma Inc:

* WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.13

* Q4 REVENUE $1.68 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.65 BILLION

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.68

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 - $4.22

* SEES Q1 2018​ ‍TOTAL NET REVENUES OF $1,135 MILLION TO $1,170 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 2% - 5%​ ‍

* SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MILLION - $5,635 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.55 TO $0.60​ ‍

* COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE IN Q4 17 INCREASED 5.4%

* SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% - 5%

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 - $4.22

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MILLION - $220 MILLION

* ‍ RECORDED PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $41.5 MILLION DURING Q4 FY 17​ AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX ACT

* MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BILLION FROM $978 MILLION AT END OF FY 16

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.56, REVENUE VIEW $1.15 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.54, REVENUE VIEW $5.26 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)