BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma Posts Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.54

May 23 (Reuters) - Williams-Sonoma Inc:

* WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q1 REVENUE $1.203 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.16 BILLION

* QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5 PCT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 MILLION TO $5,655 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.15 TO $4.25

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.18, REVENUE VIEW $5.57 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF Q1 2018 INCREASED 1.5 PCT TO $1.053 BILLION FROM $1.037 BILLION AT END OF Q1 2017

* SEES Q2 TOTAL NET REVENUES $1,250 MILLION - $1,275 MILLION

* SEES Q2 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 3 PCT - 5 PCT

* SEES Q2 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.65 - $0.70

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.67, REVENUE VIEW $1.24 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2 PCT - 5 PCT

* SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MILLION - $220 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: