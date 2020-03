March 23 (Reuters) - Williams-Sonoma Inc:

* WILLIAMS-SONOMA - ON MARCH 23, CO BORROWED ENTIRE AVAILABLE AMOUNT UNDER JAN 8, 2018 REVOLVER OF $487.8 MILLION - SEC FILING

* WILLIAMS-SONOMA - BORROWED UNDER JAN 8, 2018 REVOLVER TO INCREASE CASH POSITION IN LIGHT OF CURRENT UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS RESULTING FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK Source : (bit.ly/3bnHNp0) Further company coverage: