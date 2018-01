BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma Says Entered Amended And Restated Credit Agreement To Credit Agreement Dated Nov 19, 2014

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Williams-Sonoma Inc:

* WILLIAMS-SONOMA SAYS ON JAN 8, ENTERED SEVENTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDING AND REPLACING CO‘S CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 19, 2014

* WILLIAMS-SONOMA SAYS NEW CREDIT FACILITY ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $300 MILLION UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY

* WILLIAMS-SONOMA SAYS ‍NEW CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR $500 MILLION UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT - SEC FILING​

* WILLIAMS-SONOMA - ‍PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITY TO BE USED TO REFINANCE CO'S INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING SIXTH AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT​