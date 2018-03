March 23 (Reuters) - Willis Lease Finance Corp:

* WILLIS LEASE FINANCE SAYS ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH IAE INTERNATIONAL AERO ENGINES AG -SEC FILING

* WILLIS LEASE FINANCE - AGREEMENT WITH IAE IS FOR PURCHASE AND DELIVERY OF 12 MODERN TECHNOLOGY IAE AIRCRAFT ENGINES BY DECEMBER 31, 2018

* WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORP - VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS UP TO $150 MILLION AT IAE'S 2018 LIST PRICES Source text: (bit.ly/2pDQzt9) Further company coverage: