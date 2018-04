April 4 (Reuters) - Willis Lease Finance Corp:

* WILLIS LEASE FINANCE SAYS ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED REDEMPTION AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE 294,787 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK FROM M3 PARTNERS LP - SEC FILING

* WILLIS LEASE FINANCE SAYS AGREED PURCHASE PRICE TO PURCHASE SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK WAS $34.28PER SHARE Source text: (bit.ly/2GYmYoL) Further company coverage: