Feb 10 (Reuters) - Willis Lease Finance Corp:

* WILLIS LEASE FINANCE - CO’S INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE, CONTINUING TO NEGOTIATE TERMS OF MERGER AGREEMENT WITH GROUP LED BY CO’S CEO AND LARGEST INVESTOR

* WILLIS LEASE FINANCE-GROUP INDICATED TO INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE THAT TARGETING ACQUISITION OF CO'S SHARES BASED ON ASSUMED PURCHASE PRICE OF $62.50PER SHARE Source: (bit.ly/2SdCYIf) Further company coverage: