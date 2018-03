March 13 (Reuters) - Willis Lease Finance Corp:

* WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORPORATION REPORTS 50% GROWTH IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX PROFIT TO $36.0 MILLION

* WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORP - ‍ POSITIVE TAX EFFECTS OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 CONTRIBUTED $43.6 MILLION TO 2017 AFTER TAX INCOME​

* WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORP QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUE $63.2 MILLION, UP 13.9%​

* WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$6.75​