April 1 (Reuters) - Willis Towers:

* REINSURERS TOOK MEASURED APPROACH TO APRIL RENEWALS, WHICH SAW SIGNIFICANT RATE INCREASES ON LOSS-AFFECTED ACCOUNTS

* REINSURERS’ COVID-19 RESPONSE WAS IMPACTED BY TIMING AND UNDERLYING COVERAGE CONSIDERATIONS

* GLOBAL REINSURANCE INDUSTRY IS WELL PLACED TO DEMONSTRATE ITS ABILITY TO MANAGE THE LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL CHALLENGE FROM COVID-19

* LARGEST RISK-ADJUSTED PROPERTY PRICE INCREASES SEEN ON LOSS-HIT CATASTROPHE TREATY CONTRACTS