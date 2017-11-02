FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.12
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
U.S.
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 10:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Willis Towers Watson Plc

* Willis Towers Watson reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

* Q3 loss per share $0.40

* Q3 revenue $1.85 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $8.36 to $8.51

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For 2017, the company expects constant currency revenue growth of around 3%

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.