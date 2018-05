BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $4.41

May 7 (Reuters) - Willis Towers Watson PLC:

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 10 PERCENT TO $2.6 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.63 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON - WITHOUT IMPACT OF ASC 606, FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO EXPECT CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF AROUND 3%, AND 4% ON ORGANIC BASIS

* WITHOUT IMPACT OF ASC 606, FOR 2018 CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS IN RANGE OF $9.88 TO $10.12

* CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE FREE CASH FLOW TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.1 TO $1.3 BILLION FOR 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.67 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S