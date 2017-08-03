FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson reports Q2 EPS $0.24
August 3, 2017 / 10:29 AM / in 17 hours

BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson reports Q2 EPS $0.24

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Willis Towers Watson Plc

* Willis Towers Watson reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.45

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 revenue $1.95 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $8.36 to $8.51

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For 2017, expects current constant currency revenue growth of 2 pct to 3 pct

* Sees current constant currency revenue growth of 2 pct to 3 pct

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share in range of $8.36 to $8.51

* Updated adjusted EPS range reflects $0.04 decline from previous guidance due to divestiture of global wealth solutions business. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

