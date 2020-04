BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson Reports Solid Q1 2020 Earnings

April 30 (Reuters) - Willis Towers Watson PLC:

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON REPORTS SOLID FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.34

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $3.13 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 7 PERCENT TO $2.5 BILLION

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC DID NOT HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT TO OUR FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q1 OF FISCAL 2020

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON -EXPECT IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GENERAL ECONOMIC ACTIVITY COULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT OUR REVENUE,OPERATING RESULTS FOR REMAINDER OF 2020

* WITHDRAWING ITS FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE