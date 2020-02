Feb 7 (Reuters) - Willow Biosciences Inc:

* WILLOW BIOSCIENCES INC - APPOINTED DR. PETER SEUFER-WASSERTHAL AS INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* WILLOW BIOSCIENCES INC - NAMED DR. JOSEPH TUCKER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

* WILLOW BIOSCIENCES INC - JOSEPH TUCKER HAS RESIGNED FROM POSITION OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND WILL REMAIN ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS