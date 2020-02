Feb 7 (Reuters) - Willowglen Msc Bhd:

* UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT VALUED ABOUT 35.2 MILLION RGT BY PUBLIC UTILITIES BOARD, SINGAPORE

* CONTRACT EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO GROUP’S EARNINGS FOR FY ENDING 31 DEC 2020 TO 2022

* CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY, DELIVERY, INSTALLATION & COMMISSIONING OF WIRELESS NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE & NETWORK CAMERAS