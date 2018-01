Jan 3 (Reuters) - Willscot Corp:

* WILLIAMS SCOTSMAN ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF TYSON ONSITE

* WILLSCOT CORP - FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* WILLSCOT - DEAL FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER WILLIAMS SCOTSMAN'S REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT