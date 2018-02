BRIEF-Wilmar International Posts Q4 Net Profit $‍427.5​ Million

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd:

* Q4 NET PROFIT $‍427.5​ MILLION VERSUS $560.8 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* QTRLY REVENUE $11,548.0 MILLION VERSUS $11,947.2 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* ‍PROPOSED A FINAL TAX EXEMPT (ONE-TIER) DIVIDEND OF S$0.07 PER SHARE​

* “BARRING UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES, PERFORMANCE IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE SATISFACTORY”

* "WE CONTINUE TO WORK ON PROPOSED LISTING OF OUR CHINA OPERATIONS, WITH INTERNAL RESTRUCTURING OF OPERATIONS LARGELY COMPLETED"