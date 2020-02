Feb 20 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd:

* TOTAL DIVIDEND OF S$0.125 FOR FY2019

* PROPOSED A FINAL TAX EXEMPT (ONE-TIER) DIVIDEND OF S$0.095 PER SHARE

* QTRLY NET PROFIT $438.4MLN VERSUS $199.4 MILLION

* FOR NOW, DO NOT EXPECT MAJOR IMPACT TO BUSINESSES FROM CORONAVIRUS

* PROLONGED OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 MAY HAVE GREATER IMPACT ON OPERATIONS

* EXPECT CHINA LISTING TO BE APPROVED THIS YEAR EVEN THOUGH IT MAY BE SLIGHTLY DELAYED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* CHINA LISTING IS UNDERGOING APPROVAL PROCESS & PROGRESSING WITHIN STANDARD TIME FRAME