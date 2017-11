Nov 29 (Reuters) - WILMINGTON PLC:

* APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ‍ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF RICHARD AMOS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER DESIGNATE AND TO BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 1 MARCH 2018​