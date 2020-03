BRIEF-Wilmington Says All Parts Of Group Are Working Remotely

March 25 (Reuters) - Wilmington PLC:

* WILMINGTON PLC - UPDATE ON COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS IMPACT AND DIVIDEND

* WILMINGTON PLC - ALL PARTS OF GROUP ARE WORKING REMOTELY,

* WILMINGTON PLC - NOT PLANNING TO RUN ANY FACE-TO-FACE EVENTS PRIOR TO 1 JULY, OTHER THAN A HANDFUL OF EVENTS

* WILMINGTON PLC - GROUP HAS CURRENTLY SUSPENDED ALL FACE-TO-FACE TRAINING IN EUROPE, US AND ASIA UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* WILMINGTON PLC - BELIEVES THAT BETWEEN £12M AND £17M OF PREVIOUSLY ANTICIPATED REVENUE FOR THIS FINANCIAL YEAR IS AT RISK.

* WILMINGTON PLC - TIMESCALES FOR RECOVERY AND OVERALL IMPACTS ARE IMPOSSIBLE TO PREDICT CURRENTLY

* WILMINGTON PLC - GROUP IS THEREFORE SUSPENDING ALL OTHER FORMAL GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME.

* WILMINGTON PLC - TO CANCEL INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4.2P THAT WAS DUE TO BE PAID ON 9 APRIL 2020.