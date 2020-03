BRIEF-Wilmington Says Not Expecting Material Impact From COVID-19 On FY Profit

March 9 (Reuters) - Wilmington PLC:

* WILMINGTON PLC - UPDATE ON COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS

* WILMINGTON - NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL IMPACT ON PROFIT FOR YEAR TO 30 JUNE 2020, NO IMPACT ON FOLLOWING FINANCIAL YEAR FROM COVID-19

* WILMINGTON - EXPECTS TO INCUR SOME EXTRA COSTS FROM CHANGE IN DATE FOR EVENT, BUT THESE EXPECTED TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY INCREMENTAL REVENUE

* WILMINGTON - DEFERRAL OF EVENTS OVERALL EXPECTED TO HAVE £0.5M ADVERSE PROFIT IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR YEAR TO 30 JUNE 2020

* WILMINGTON - IF TRAVEL BANS IMPOSED IN OTHER PARTS OF WORLD OR EXTENDED BEYOND APRIL END THEN THAT COULD RESULT IN MORE MATERIAL IMPACT ON RESULTS

* WILMINGTON - RELATIVELY SMALL EVENTS IN HONG KONG, DUBAI, MADRID POSTPONED, THESE ARE EXPECTED TO BE RESCHEDULED TO RUN BEFORE FINANCIAL YEAR END