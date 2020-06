BRIEF-Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Says Received Non-Binding Proposal For Probuild

June 3 (Reuters) - Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd:

* JSE: WBO - RESPONSE TO RECEIPT OF UNSOLICITED, INDICATIVE, NON-BINDING PROPOSAL FOR PROBUILD

* WILSON BAYLY HOLMES - OVCON LTD - IS CURRENTLY IN DISCUSSIONS WITH THIRD PARTY IN RELATION TO INDICATIVE PROPOSAL

* WILSON BAYLY HOLMES - OVCON LTD - RECEIVED UNSOLICITED, INDICATIVE, NON-BINDING PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE WBHO’S 88% INTEREST IN PROBUILD

* WILSON BAYLY HOLMES - OVCON LTD - HAS CONDUCTED, AND IS CONTINUING TO ASSES, ALL POTENTIAL OPTIONS FOR PROBUILD

* WILSON BAYLY HOLMES - OVCON LTD - REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTALS OF PROBUILD, ITS LONGER-TERM GROWTH PROSPECTS IN AUSTRALIAN MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: