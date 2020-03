March 20 (Reuters) - WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc:

* WIMI HOLOGRAM CLOUD INC NOW SEES U.S. IPO OF UP TO 5.0 MILLION ADSS PRICED TO BE BETWEEN $5.50 AND $7.50 PER ADS - SEC FILING

* WIMI HOLOGRAM CLOUD INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED U.S. IPO OF UP TO 4.0 MILLION ADSS PRICED TO BE BETWEEN $7.50 AND $9.50 PER ADS

* WIMI HOLOGRAM CLOUD INC SAYS IT REMOVES EVERBRIGHT SUN HUNG KAI AS AN UNDERWRITER TO THE U.S. IPO Source : (bit.ly/398lWAL) Further company coverage: