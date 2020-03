BRIEF-Win Hanverky Posts FY Profit Attributable HK$64.2 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) - Win Hanverky Holdings Ltd:

* WIN HANVERKY HOLDINGS - FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$5.07 BILLION VERSUS HK$4.14 BILLION

* WIN HANVERKY - BOARD DOES NOT RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND TO CONSERVE FINANCIAL RESOURCES

* WIN HANVERKY HOLDINGS LTD - FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MILLION VERSUS HK$42.3 MILLION

* WIN HANVERKY HOLDINGS LTD - FORESEE BOTH MANUFACTURING BUSINESS AND HIGH-END FASHION RETAILING BUSINESS WILL BE IMPACTED IN 2020

* WIN HANVERKY - WILL ENFORCE COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES & FURTHER STREAMLINE OPERATIONS AS WELL AS SLOW DOWN NEW FACTORY DEVELOPMENT